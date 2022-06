One school of thought suggests this could be an attempt to bring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the high horse of probity it has been adopting in its electoral foray into other states

A court here on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain's custody till June 13 on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application that sought his further custody.

The ED had arrested Jain in an alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).