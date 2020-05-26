App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satellite images show China's expanded air base near Ladakh, fighter jets on tarmac: Report

There has also been an addition of a second taxi-track or secondary tarmac. This helps in the positioning of helicopters or combat aircraft

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Satellite images published by news channel NDTV have shown that massive construction activity is underway at a high-altitude Chinese air base, about 200 kilometres from Pangong Lake, where a skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces occurred on May 5 and 6.

The images, according to the news channel, were sourced from open source intelligence expert @defresfa_ and they show Ngari Gunsa airport in Tibet. According to the report, there has also been an addition of a second taxi-track or secondary tarmac. This helps in the positioning of helicopters or combat aircraft.

Moreover, a third image obtained by the news channel show the main tarmac of the airport, with either J-11 or J-16 fighters of the Chinese Army lined up. Their deployment, according to the report, was first spotted in December 2019.

Close

The report states that the location of the base is significant, since it is among the highest in the world and is a dual-use airport serving both military and civilian purposes. However, according to the report, while there is advantage to an air base this close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), jets at such altitude are capable of carrying limited war-load and fuel.

related news

"The useful endurance of Chinese J-11 or J-16 fighters deployed at such altitudes will not be more than an hour," Squadron Leader Sameer Joshi, who is a former Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and a veteran of the Kargil War, told the news channel. He added that in the case of IAF, however, the useful endurance could be "up to three to four hours if air to air refuelling tanks are used".

Ever since the skirmish, tensions between India and China in the region have been high, with reports indicating that several thousand Chinese troops crossed the LAC, or are close to it. Meetings between local commanders in the region, from the rank of Colonel to Major General, have not garnered any breakthrough.

Another report suggests that due to the developing situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs. He also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla separately to discuss the issue.

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India-China

