Satara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Satara Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Satara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Satara constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Satara is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Satara Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 59.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.3% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh won this seat by a margin of 47813 votes, which was 25.51% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 187403 votes.
Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 105778 votes. NCP polled 163842 votes, 77.6% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
