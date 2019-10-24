Satara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Satara Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje of BJP leading

Satara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Satara constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Satara is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje of BJP leading with Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of NCP trailing followed by others.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Satara Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 59.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.3% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh won this seat by a margin of 47813 votes, which was 25.51% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 187403 votes.
Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 105778 votes. NCP polled 163842 votes, 77.6% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .