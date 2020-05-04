SAT to remain closed till May 15 amid coronavirus lockdown

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will remain closed till May 15 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till May 1.

"The tribunal will further remain closed from May 4, 2020, to May 15, 2020, in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown declared by the government on May 1 to contain the spread of COVID-19," SAT said in a notification.

Besides, the tribunal will function from May 18 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm, until further orders.

Also, the office of the registry shall function from May 18 between 11 am and 4.30 pm, it added.

The matters fixed for hearing on May 4, 5th and 6th will now stand adjourned till June 8, 9th and 10th respectively and the matter fixed for hearing on May 8 will now be adjourned till June 11.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Also, the matters fixed for hearing on May 11 to 15 will now be adjourned till June 15 to June 22 respectively excluding holidays.