App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAT to remain closed till June 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

"In continuation of our earlier order dated June 1, extending the closure of the tribunal till June 12 on account of the lockdown declared by the government... the tribunal shall further remain suspended till June 30," SAT said in a notification.

PTI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till June 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the tribunal was scheduled to remain closed till June 12.

"In continuation of our earlier order dated June 1, extending the closure of the tribunal till June 12 on account of the lockdown declared by the government... the tribunal shall further remain suspended till June 30," SAT said in a notification.

Besides, the tribunal will function from July 1 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during July 1-3.

Close

Also, the office of the registry will function from July 1 between 11 am and 4.30 pm until further orders.

related news

If any party desires that the appeal may be heard through video conference on the date fixed or any other date, the party may file an application in advance by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

The matter fixed for hearing during June 15-19 will now stand adjourned till July 28, 29, 30 and August 3, 4, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing from June 22-26 June will now be fixed for hearing on August 5, 6, 10, 11 and 13, respectively.

For the matters fixed for hearing on June 29-30, July 1-3 will now be adjourned till August 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, respectively, the tribunal said in a notification on Saturday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Current Affairs #India #SAT

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.