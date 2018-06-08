Sarita Nayyar appointed to WEF Managing Board

The World Economic Forum (WEF) today said it has appointed Sarita Nayyar to its Managing Board.

In addition to her role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the World Economic Forum LLC, Nayyar will help lead the international expansion of the Forum's centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network.

Nayyar will also lead the Forum's international expansion with new centres opening in India, Japan and China.

"I am honoured to be appointed to the Managing Board of WEF. It is more important than ever that the benefits of emerging technologies are maximised while risks are minimised, making the work of the Forum critical," said Nayyar.

The Network seeks to rapidly achieve global scope and scale in establishing a new operating system for international technology governance and cooperation, WEF said in a statement.

Nayyar joined WEF in 2007, where she has held various directorships including responsibility for engagement with the consumer industries, MD and COO of WEF LLC and Deputy Head of Industries.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi, a Master's degree from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and an MBA from the University of Michigan.