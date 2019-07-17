App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

#SareeTwitter fever: Priyanka Gandhi posts throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @priyankagandhi
Image: Twitter/ @priyankagandhi

Posting a throwback photograph from the day of her wedding, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 17 joined a long list of women sharing their favourite saree pictures on Twitter.

'#Saree Twitter' has been trending on the microblogging website, which is flooded with posts from women all over.

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree.

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she tweeted with her photograph.

She was flooded with anniversary wishes following the tweet, prompting her to clarify that her wedding anniversary is in February.

"Thanks for all the anniversary wishes...but it's just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!" Priyanka Gandhi said on the microblogging site.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, she also tagged her husband Robert Vadra and added, "You can still take me out for dinner".

Congress' Nagma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP's Nupur Sharma are some of the other women politicians who have posted there favourite pictures in sarees as part of the '#SareeTwitter' trend.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #India #Priyanka Gandhi #Trending News

