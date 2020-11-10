PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
MARKET NEWS

Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 109

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarairanjan Election Result LIVE Updates: Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary of JDU leads RJD candidate

As counting for the Bihar assembly elections 2020 continues, JDU leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary is leading RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni by around 4,000 votes.

Moneycontrol News
(Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)
(Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 123 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 123 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 112 seats as of 6:06 pm.

JDU leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary is leading in the Sarairanjan seat, being challenged by RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni and LJP candidate Abhash Kumar Jha. Choudhary is about 4,000 votes ahead of his closest competitor in Saraijan, as of 6 pm.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

Nand Kishore Yadav of the BJP is leading the Congress' Pravin Singh in the Patna Sahib constituency. Yadav has received more than 44,000 votes as of 5:15 pm, about 7,000 more than his closest competitor in Patna Sahib.

Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav continue to lead from Raghopur and Hasanpur, respectively. While Tejashwi is leading by 10,043 votes, Tej Pratap is ahead by 11,152 votes.

Read: Bihar Election Result 2020 | Here is a list of key candidates who are leading, trailing

A majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #JDU #RJD

