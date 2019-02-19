App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saradha Chit fund scam: SC to hold trial on February 20

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter will be heard on February 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on February 19 decided not to pass any order on summoning West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner for their personal presence before it in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in which the three have been issued contempt notice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter will be heard on February 20.

"We are not passing any order. We will take up this matter tomorrow," said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna.

According to the February 5 order, the matter was listed for an order whether Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendra Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar would be ordered to appear personally before the court on February 20 after the perusal of their affidavits which they filed yesterday.

The apex court on February 5 had issued contempt notice to the trio on CBI allegations that they obstructed the agency and there was tampering with the electronic evidence in the cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #CBI #India #SC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.