Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saradha chit fund scam: SC agrees to hear plea from ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar on May 24

The former police commissioner was granted protection from arrest for a seven-day period which is expiring on May 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on May 24 agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The former police commissioner was granted protection from arrest for a seven-day period which is expiring on May 24.

The fresh plea for protection from arrest has been filed in view of the continuing state-wide lawyers' strike in West Bengal.

"All mentioning (of petitions for urgent hearing) are allowed. The petitions would be listed tomorrow," a vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told lawyers standing in a queue to mention their matters for urgent listing.

Kumar, in his fresh plea, has said the protection from arrest which was expiring tomorrow, be extended till the lawyers' stir in the state ends.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on May 17 vacated its earlier order granting protection from arrest to Kumar.

First Published on May 23, 2019 11:59 am

tags #India #Kolkata Police #SC

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.