Santosh Gangwar unveils dedicated twitter handle for labour statistics

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday unveiled a dedicated Twitter handle of Labour Bureau to provide statistics related to workers welfare.

The Labour Bureau is a wing in Ministry of Labour & Employment, which collects and process data like retail inflation, employment etc.

"In its endeavour to supply updated latest statistics related to labour welfare, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour & Employment (Independent Charge), has inaugurated a twitter handle @LabourDG for Labour Bureau on May 27, 2020," according to an official statement.

On the occasion, Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya and Director General Labour Bureau DPS Negi were also present.



“Dear all,it is important to remain updated with latest & correct labour welfare information. Follow @LabourDg for all important updates on labour related indices, surveys & Labour statistics. @LabourDg will be a source of regular Indian Labour market indicators related snapshot.”

— DG Labour Bureau (@LabourDg) May 27, 2020

Minister also tweeted that this handle will be a regular and updated source of snapshot on Indian Labour Market Indicators, the statement said.

Labour Bureau, an attached Office of Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been collecting and disseminating information on various facets of labour like wages, earnings, productivity, absenteeism, labour turn-over, industrial relations, working and living conditions and evaluation of working of various labour enactments etc.

The Labour Bureau, since its inception in 1946, has been engaged primarily in compilation and maintenance of Index Numbers.

The bureau also conducts Labour Force and Enterprise Surveys, which primarily provide estimates of indicators related to workers.

Besides, the bureau also compiles and disseminate Administrative Labour Statistics.



