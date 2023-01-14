 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jan 14, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of the Congress MP.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a Congress MP from Jalandhar, died on January 16 after a cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Chaudhary was 76.

The two-time MP was taking part in the march in Phillaur, Jalandhar, when he fainted.

The yatra was halted following Chaudhary's death and it is learnt that Gandhi has gone to the hospital.

Chaudhary won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 general election as a Congress candidate.

He was born on 18 June, 1946 in Punjab’s Jalandhar.