Who is Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The yatra was halted following Chaudhary's death and it is learnt that Gandhi has gone to the hospital.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a Congress MP from Jalandhar, died on January 16 after a cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Chaudhary was 76.

The two-time MP was taking part in the march in Phillaur, Jalandhar, when he fainted.

Chaudhary won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 general election as a Congress candidate.

He was born on 18 June, 1946 in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over his death.

"I am deeply saddened at the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary," he said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh also condoled Chaudhary's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Singh in his tweet.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary's passing away is a great blow to the organisation.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said on Twitter.