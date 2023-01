Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension to open partially in February

The Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project will be open for vehicular movement by the end of February, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) said in response to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the MMRDA has assured the bench that part of the flyover from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg junction and Hans Bhugra Junction to Ahmed Raza Chowk would be opened by the end of next month.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne, has accepted this submission, according to its interim order passed on January 27.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on March 8, the report said.

Moneycontrol News