Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre to be shut from August 1, will have complete overhaul, says Maneka Gandhi after animal abuse allegations

SGACC will be closed to any future rescues, and existing animals will be rehabilitated. Maneka Gandhi said it will be rebuilt physically and in terms of staffing

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Gandhi added that after 40 years of functioning, SGACC “has faltered in its mission and needs to be rebuilt again”. The Centre will be shut down for a complete overhaul from August 1. (FIle image of BJP minister Maneka Gandhi)


BJP minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has responded to a shocking video on social media that showed a dog being abused in what was speculated to be the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC).

In a statement, which she posted on Twitter, Gandhi confirmed the incident and said the Centre will be shut from August 1 “for a complete overhaul”.

Gandhi said SGACC in New Delhi has been short-staffed for a year due to COVID-19 and two new para-vets were hired to provide support. She said the dog was “in extreme pain” and “naturally agitated” when brought for rescue and was “regrettably retaliated with frightful violence” by the para-vet.

The dog has since succumbed to its injuries, she said, adding: “This incident has shocked us all to the core – I have been personally seething with rage and have been sick to my stomach since I watched the horrifying video. We immediately filed an FIR against the para-vets and they have been arrested. The doctor in charge of the section has been given the notice to leave. But this is not enough.”

Gandhi added that after 40 years of functioning, SGACC “has faltered in its mission and needs to be rebuilt again”. The Centre will be shut down for a complete overhaul from August 1.

“It will be closed to any future rescues, and existing animals will be rehabilitated. We will rebuild this institution again – physically (with the entire dog section rebuilt, with new infrastructure) and more importantly, in terms of staffing,” she added.

Taking onus, Gandhi further said that they will review internal policies and incentive mechanisms and that hospital management and staff will also be overhauled to ensure that “everyone working there is provided with animal-sensitivity training”.

What got the ball rolling was a tweet from animal lover Kaveri Bhardwaj who shared a video of the dog being abused in the Centre. Bhardwaj tweeted the post addressed to Gandhi and her animal welfare organisation the People for Animals (PFA India) on July 5.

Trigger warning – please watch the video with caution due to sensitive content.

“It is time to re-build this institution from the ground-up, and ensure that such an incident is never repeated again,” Gandhi added.
first published: Jul 11, 2021 11:40 am

