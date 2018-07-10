Sanjay Dutt's role in 1993 blasts: Here's what Bal Thackeray told Nitin Gadkari

Rajkumar Hirani's latest release ‘Sanju’ shows the journey of actor Sanjay Dutt, presenting his side of the story. Even as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is on a record-breaking spree at the box office, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made a revelation. The minister said late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray had once told him that the actor was innocent.

As per a report of The Indian Express, Gadkari said, “Late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had once told me that Sanjay Dutt was completely innocent.”

The minister further raised concern regarding the role of media and judiciary while covering the whole issue. “I have seen the film. It’s a beautiful film. It shows how certain perception in the media, police and judiciary can adversely affect someone. It had severely disturbed the lives of both Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay,” said the minister, as stated in the report.

He also advised media to be extra careful while covering issues, maintaining that the “power of the pen can be more destructive than an atom bomb”. He said, “The media should be extra careful when it is writing about any individual. It takes a lot of effort and hardship to shape up a life of distinction, but it takes little to destroy it.”