172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sanjay-bhandaris-extradition-trial-to-begin-in-uk-on-september-11-5793041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjay Bhandari's extradition trial to begin in UK on September 11

The ED had reportedly filed a case against Bhandari late in July, in connection with a Rs 6,744 crore-deal with ONGC

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The extradition trial of absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month on charges of money laundering, is set to begin on September 11.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Court next week, The Times of India reported.

The fugitive arms dealer was released on conditional bail following his appearance at the London court on July 15.

Close

The ED had reportedly filed a case against Bhandari late in July, in connection with a Rs 6,744 crore-deal with ONGC. The fugitive arms consultant's company Santech International allegedly received kickbacks of around Rs 22 crore from South Korean major Samsung Engineering (SECL).

related news

The case filed by the ED was based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that named former senior manager of SECL – Hong Namkoong, UK-based company FosterWheeler Energy, and unknown officials of ONGC and ONGC Petrol Additions (OPaL) along with Sanjay Bhandari.

This is the second money laundering case against Bhandari, who was also booked by the ED in February 2017 for alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad, among other charges.

He left the country in 2016 even as a lookout circular had been issued against him following a case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The CBI had also booked Bhandari, unidentified officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry and Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft in the money laundering case pertaining to the purchase of Pilatus aircraft for the IAF in 2009.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #India #ONGC #PMLA #Sanjay Bhandari

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.