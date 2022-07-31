English
    Sanjay Arora to be new Delhi Police Commissioner as Rakesh Asthana not granted any extension

    Sanjay Arora, a 1988 Tamil Nadu batch IPS officer, succeeds Rakesh Asthana who has not been granted any extension

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Sanjay Arora (Pic: Twitter)

    Sanjay Arora (Pic: Twitter)

    Sanjay Arora is set to be the new commissioner of Delhi Police as the 1988 Tamil Nadu batch IPS officer succeeds Rakesh Asthana who has not been given any extension on August 1.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “In pursuance of the said approval, Sanjay Arora is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1 August or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders."

    Arora had been serving as director-general of Indo-Tibetan Border Police since September 2021. He was also given additional charge of Sashastra Seema Bal in 2021 after its chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra retired on December 31.

    (This is a developing story so please check back for updates).
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:38 pm
