App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sanitary napkins now available for Re 1 at Jan Aushadhi stores

"I think that this is one of the greatest achievements that has been done by the Prime Minister Modi for the poor people across the country," Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said in his address here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a huge push for women hygiene, the government slashed price of sanitary napkins sold from its Jan Aushadhi Kendras to just Re 1 per piece from Rs 2.50 earlier. The biodegradable sanitary napkin 'Suvidha' sold in a pack of four are available at the subsidised price in designated centres across the country.

"I think that this is one of the greatest achievements that has been done by the Prime Minister Modi for the poor people across the country," Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said in his address here.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi had assured that within 100 days poor women of the country will be provided sanitary napkins at Re 1. Now, that has become a reality, he added.

Close

In similar vein, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has today launched oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins at Re 1. These napkins under the brand name Suvidha will be available at 5,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

related news

Empowerment of women has been a key initiative of Modi government, he added.

In an interview with PTI on Monday, Mandaviya had said that during the last one year, around 2.2 crore sanitary napkins have been sold from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

"With reduction in the prices, we expect the sales to jump over two times. We are focusing on quality, affordability and accessibility," he had said.

The government also launched Jan Aushadhi Sugam Mobile App for locating Jan Aushadhi stores along with details of generic medicines available in these stores.

Through this app, people they can avail a host of user-friendly options like locating nearby Jan Aushadhi kendra, search Janaushadhi generic medicines, analyse product comparison of generic vs branded medicine in form of maximum retail price (MRP) and overall savings.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.