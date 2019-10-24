Sangole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sangole Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sangole is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sangole Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 73.03% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.88% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Ganpatrao Annasaheb won this seat by a margin of 25224 votes, which was 12.73% of the total votes polled. PWPI polled a total of 198197 votes.