Sangole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sangole Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sangole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sangole constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sangole is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sangole Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 73.03% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.88% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Ganpatrao Annasaheb won this seat by a margin of 25224 votes, which was 12.73% of the total votes polled. PWPI polled a total of 198197 votes.Ganapatrao Annasaheb Deshmukh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9804 votes. PWPI polled 183994 votes, 47.04% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am