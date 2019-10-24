Sangli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sangli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sangli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sangli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sangli is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 59.63% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.77% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil won this seat by a margin of 14457 votes, which was 7.38% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195986 votes.Sambhaji Hari Pawar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11164 votes. BJP polled 170783 votes, 45.32% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am