Sangli Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP's Sudhir Hari Gadgil leads

Sangli is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sangli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

BJP's Sudhir Hari Gadgil is in the lead, while Congress' Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil is trailing.

Voter turnout was 59.63% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.77% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil won this seat by a margin of 14457 votes, which was 7.38% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195986 votes.