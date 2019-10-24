Sangamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Indian National Congress candidate Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb wins by 62252 votes

Sangamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sangamner constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sangamner is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Indian National Congress candidate Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat defeats Shiv Sena candidate Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale by a margin of 62252 votes.
Voter turnout was 71.77% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat won this seat by a margin of 58805 votes, which was 32.27% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 182232 votes.Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 55376 votes. INC polled 153267 votes, 63.08% of the total votes polled.
