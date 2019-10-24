Sangamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sangamner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sangamner is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sangamner Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 71.77% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.86% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat won this seat by a margin of 58805 votes, which was 32.27% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 182232 votes.