Sanction of over 1 crore houses under PMAY(U) momentous achievement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27 described as a "momentous achievement" the announcement of the urban affairs ministry of sanctioning one crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Responding to a tweet by Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday that his ministry now has sanctioned over one crore homes under various verticals of PMAY-Urban, Modi said it was a "momentous achievement for the urban poor and the middle class".

"This initiative has been marked by transparency, use of technology and rapid implementation. I congratulate entire team at @mohua_india (Urban Affairs Ministry) for their hardwork to ensure every Indian has a roof over their head," Modi wrote on Twitter.