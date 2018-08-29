Sanatan Sanstha planned blast at Sunburn festival in Pune: Maharashtra ATS

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday claimed in a special court that five arrested sympathisers of the Hindu right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha had planned to plant explosives at last year’s Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Pune, according to media reports.

The Sanatan Sanstha, however, has distanced itself from the accused and said that they are not its members.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, ATS officials claimed that two of the accused, Gondhalekar and Raut had planned to attack the music festival in December 2017 as they felt it was “against Hindu culture”.

The accused were arrested from Nalla Sopara, Pune and Jalna in connection with an arms case and have been remanded to ATS custody.

Four out of the five accused were produced in court, with prosecutors seeking an extension of their custody.

The fifth accused, Avinash Pawar, would be produced in court on August 31.

According to the the report, the ATS said that the five accused were involved in throwing petrol bombs outside cinema halls in Kalyan and Belagavi (Belgaum) in Karnataka, for screening the Hindi movie ‘Padmaavat’.

The accused also planned to attack individuals who according to them, were propagating or engaging in activity that was “against the Hindu religion”.

Atulchandra Kulkarni, Maharashtra’s ATS Chief, stated that he could not “confirm the names because it will pose a security threat to the individuals.”

The accused include an author-historian, a former Marathi newspaper editor and three Marathi authors and playwrights.

During the raids, ATS officials have claimed to recover several arms and ammunition and three motorcycles.