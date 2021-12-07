MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold meeting on Dec 8 to decide future course of action

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, on December 7 said it has replied to the government's proposal seeking an end to its protest demanding clarification on certain points, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Farmers protest (File image: Reuters)

Farmers protest (File image: Reuters)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, on December 7 said it has replied to the government's proposal seeking an end to its protest demanding clarification on certain points, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers.

Farmer leaders said they will hold another meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday on the issue.

The government sent a proposal, it was discussed and presented before all members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

The government's proposal said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states, he said.

"We had objections to it … we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard," Rajewal said.

Close

"We are also against the condition set by the government that farm unions should lift the protest for the withdrawal of fake cases against farmers," he said.

Another farmer leader said they received the proposal Tuesday afternoon.

"We discussed it in the meeting. We had certain objections to some points in the proposal. Our members have given some suggestions and these have been sent to the government," he said.

 
PTI
Tags: #farm laws suspension #Farmers protest #Samyukta Kisan Morcha
first published: Dec 7, 2021 07:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.