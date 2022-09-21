English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    'Samsara': New mythological fantasy fiction to hit stands on September 26

    To be published under Penguin’s Ebury Press imprint, “Samsara: Enter the Valley of the Gods” aims to “delight and shock” readers who enjoy mythological works, fantasy and science-fiction novels.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    A new mythological fantasy novel by debut writer Saksham Garg will be published on September 26, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has announced.

    To be published under Penguin’s Ebury Press imprint, “Samsara: Enter the Valley of the Gods” aims to “delight and shock” readers who enjoy mythological works, fantasy and science-fiction novels. It is currently available for pre-order online.

    “Samsara” follows an atheist protagonist based in New Delhi who one day mysteriously finds himself transported to a hidden valley in the Himalayas.

    “This book is a consequence of ten years of writing, to deliver a simple message — a note on how we view religion today. It has been a long and fruitful journey, but this is just the beginning. I hope that readers can feel the magic of Samsara transform them, just as I did while writing it,” said Garg, who is currently working as an editor at PRHI.

    Replete with “twists and turns”, the book, according to the publishers, demonstrates the “forgotten concepts of Moksha, Brahman, Ahimsa, and the cycle of Samsara, and presents a bold take on the idea of God”.

    Close
    “Samsara will take readers on a thrilling and adventurous ride through its intricately etched plot and believable characters. A pathbreaking work, it will find its unique space in the world in mythology, fantasy, and science-fiction,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage at PRHI.
    PTI
    Tags: #Book publishing #fiction #Penguin Random House #Saksham Garg #Samsara #Samsara: Enter the Valley of the Gods
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.