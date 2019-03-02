App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samjhauta Express services restored; Train to run from India on March 3: Railways

The official said the first train from India will leave on March 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan from Delhi on March 3 after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends, a senior railway official told PTI. The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28.

The train will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey.

On the Indian side the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.
