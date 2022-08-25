 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

Aug 25, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

According to a Personnel Ministry directive, renowned scientist Samir V. Kamat was named as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Thursday.

Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the defence minister, it said.

Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

first published: Aug 25, 2022 03:15 pm
