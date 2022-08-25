English
    Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

    Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the defence minister, it said.

    Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.
    Tags: #DRDO #India #Vikas Kamat
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 03:15 pm
