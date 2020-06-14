App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samir Bangara, co-founder and MD of Qyuki Digital Media, passes away in road accident

Before Qyunki Digital, Samir Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Twitter/@samirbangara
Samir Bangara, the co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, passed away in a road accident on June 14, reports suggest.

Before Qyunki Digital, Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV.

The news about Bangara’s demise was first shared by music composer Vishal Dadlani on his Twitter.

"Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!” Dadlani tweeted.

related news

Actor Kubbra Sait also tweeted: "What? This is devastating. Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart."

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Samir Bangara

