Samir Bangara, co-founder and MD of Qyuki Digital Media, passes away in road accident

Samir Bangara, the co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, passed away in a road accident on June 14, reports suggest.

Before Qyunki Digital, Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV.

The news about Bangara’s demise was first shared by music composer Vishal Dadlani on his Twitter.

"Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!” Dadlani tweeted.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy