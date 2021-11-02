MARKET NEWS

Sameer Wankhede wore Rs 70,000 shirt: Nawab Malik

The NCP spokesperson also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, rubbishing the claim that he has links with the underworld.

PTI
November 02, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Sameer Wankhede (Image: ANI)

Sameer Wankhede (Image: ANI)

Intensifying his attack on Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director of extorting crores and using uber expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and an upright officer.

The NCP spokesperson also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, rubbishing the claim that he has links with the underworld.

Malik questioned Fadnavis for not acting against him despite being the chief minister of the state for five years.

Malik questioned Fadnavis for not acting against him despite being the chief minister of the state for five years.

After Malik sought to link Fadnavis and his banker-singer wife Amruta with an alleged drug peddler, the BJP leader on Monday said he would expose his underworld links after Diwali.

On Wankhede, Malik claimed the officer wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh.

How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes, he said.

He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people, Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job. Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases.

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Nawab Malik #Sameer Wankhede
first published: Nov 2, 2021 11:49 am

