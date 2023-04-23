 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Same sex marriage pleas: Why India can't delay discussions on transgender rights any longer

Sandipan Deb
Apr 23, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Some issues will need to be ironed out. For example, how to disburse subsidies and policy benefits targetted at women if sex becomes a matter of self-attestation rather than biology.

Hearings for the same-sex marriage petitions began in the Supreme Court of India on April 18, 2023.

Last week I had written on the transgenderism debate that is violently splitting Western societies. The battle rages in nearly every area of life—childcare, education, employment, medicine, sports, politics, law and order, and language itself.

In that piece, I had hoped that India was still a long way off from these problems. But, given the proceedings during the Supreme Court’s hearings on petitions to make same-sex marriage legal in India under the Special Marriages Act, 1954, these issues may be upon us much earlier than we had expected.

I have nothing against same-sex marriage. Gay people face a great deal of discrimination in India, even though the Supreme Court decriminalized homosexuality nearly five years ago. Allowing same-sex marriage seems to be the logical step forward if two adults of the same sex are committed to each other and seek a future together.