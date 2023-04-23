Same sex marriage pleas: Why India can't delay discussions on transgender rights any longer

Hearings for the same-sex marriage petitions began in the Supreme Court of India on April 18, 2023.

Last week I had written on the transgenderism debate that is violently splitting Western societies. The battle rages in nearly every area of life—childcare, education, employment, medicine, sports, politics, law and order, and language itself.

In that piece, I had hoped that India was still a long way off from these problems. But, given the proceedings during the Supreme Court’s hearings on petitions to make same-sex marriage legal in India under the Special Marriages Act, 1954, these issues may be upon us much earlier than we had expected.

I have nothing against same-sex marriage. Gay people face a great deal of discrimination in India, even though the Supreme Court decriminalized homosexuality nearly five years ago. Allowing same-sex marriage seems to be the logical step forward if two adults of the same sex are committed to each other and seek a future together.

However, it will also lead to huge new challenges for our social, economic and legal systems that may take many years to resolve, if they can ever really be. And several comments by the judges during the hearings, especially by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, are a bit disconcerting.

On the first day of the hearings, the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the government: “There is a very important value judgement you are making—that the very notion of a biological man is absolute, and the very notion of a biological woman is also absolute.”

When Mehta protested that it was not a “notion”, the CJI replied: “Yes it is, there no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all... It's not the question of what your genitals are. It's far more complex.”

The CJI clearly agrees with the Western trans activist theory that there is nothing called “biological sex”. But this is more ideology than science. Except for a rare few who are genetic outliers, all human beings are born with either XX chromosomes—women—or XY chromosomes—men. “Biological sex” is defined by this.

A biological woman or a man can prefer—or be neurologically hard-wired to seek—sexual relationships with people of their own gender. They can also change their gender through medical procedures, but their chromosomes don’t change. A man may acquire external female body parts through the transition process, such as female breasts, female genitalia and less body hair, but she/they will still be an XY person. The man has changed his “secondary sex characteristics”, with a high level of the hormone estrogen, not his XY biological sex. This is a vital difference.

At the current level of our scientific knowledge, this new woman cannot have a womb, menstruate or produce breast milk, three of the most obvious things that make men and women biologically different. However, if a person born with XY chromosomes now has female genitalia, she/they should definitely be accepted socially and legally as a woman, like Caitlin Jenner, who, as Bruce Jenner, was an Olympics gold-winning male athlete, or the Wachowski sisters, who, when they were brothers, created the Matrix film franchise.

But most men and women across the world who identify as the other gender do not have their bodies altered. They simply self-identify as the other gender. The men may dress as women, apply women’s make-up and then demand to be treated as women. This is where the problems begin.

How does one decide whether this person, who now chooses to call themselves a “transwoman”, is actually a woman? The available facts are very worrying. There is no denying that trans people have traditionally faced social ostracism, humiliation and even violence. Yet, according to a report tabled by the British justice ministry in the House of Commons last year, as of 31 March 2021, there were between 142 and 145 “transgender women (that is, prisoners who were legally male and identified as female)” in prisons in England and Wales, and more than 60 percent of them were in jail for committing one or more sexual offences, including rape of women.

This seems suspiciously like some predatory men, when nabbed, plead that they are women in the hope of getting a more sympathetic hearing in court and a lighter sentence. In Scotland, some of these transwomen rapists have even managed to get themselves lodged in women’s prisons, and have molested biological women inmates.

In the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Mehta raised his fears: “If the notion (that there is no biological sex) is treated to be a guiding factor to decide a man or a woman, I'll show several Acts which your lordships would unintentionally make non-workable. If I have genitals of a man but otherwise am a woman, as being suggested, how will I be treated under CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code)? As a woman?... There are several issues.”

There are many laws in India that ensure the social, economic, legal and basic human rights of women and many policies that target subsidies and benefits to them. If sex becomes a matter of self-attestation rather than biology, how will the authorities determine whether a gender identity is “true”, or even what “true” means?

All studies across the world indicate that depression and suicidal inclinations are several times higher among young transgender people than those who have no problems with their biological sex. These people need empathy, care, medical help, and in some cases, gender-changing procedures. But in the West, it has become a cause that is more political—left-liberal versus conservative—than a simple humanitarian one.

Some days ago, the state of Washington in the US passed a legislation that allows the government to literally take gender-confused children away from their parents if the parents are deemed to have not taken sufficient medical action. The government does not even need to tell the parents where it now houses their kids.

Last week, the far-right American activist group Project Veritas released the report of an extensive investigation that used hidden cameras to interview doctors in the US. Doctors freely admitted to prescribing puberty blockers to children as young as eight years old and cross-gender hormones, that have some irreversible effects, to minors as young as 14. “Most kids are mature enough to make a relatively informed decision,” said one doctor. Really? A “relatively informed decision”? Then why don’t they let the kids also legally buy guns?

Legalization of same-sex marriage in India seems inevitable, but there are countless issues that should ideally be thought through before it is done. The West is grappling with them with no solution in sight. Maybe we should wait and watch a bit to avoid disorientation, pain, conflict and tragedy.

In the meantime, I am waiting to hear one of the lawyers or judges in the same-sex marriage case mention Ardhanareeshwara, the ancient Indic concept whose literal translation is “half-woman lord”. In this idea, Shiva is half his male self and half the female self of his wife Parvati. Ardhanareeshwara symbolizes male and female principles—Purusha, cosmic consciousness, and Prakriti, cosmic material—that combine inseparably to create and run what we perceive as reality. The coming together of opposites produces a unity that underlies the rhythm of the universe and all existence.

It will be interesting to see how this is interpreted in terms of either biological sex or gender identity in the Supreme Court. I am sure this will happen soon.