Same dish costing more on Swiggy than in a restaurant? Here's why

Popular food delivery app Swiggy recently increased the charges of its ‘Swiggy Super’ subscription plan, which has gathered some flak from its users. The company also admitted that its online menu rates might be higher than restaurant rates in some cases.

In a Tweet made by a disgruntled user, Swiggy was accused of bringing down the amount of discount offered while food items are higher than the actual price of the restaurant. The user, by the handle @raju_jva stated, “Slowly big discounts are coming down. In fact prices of food items in zomato or swiggy menu are 25 to 50% more than actual price of the same at restaurant. Delivery charges added. Home made food will always prevail.”



Swiggy promptly replied to the ensuing Twitter thread for the Bengaluru-based customer, stating, “Hi Raju, we understand your concern, and would like to inform you that we're trying to maintain transparency in our services & that extends to the pricing on the platform. However, the prices might be different online & offline as it is the sole discretion of the restaurant without any added input from our end.”

Earlier this month, Swiggy had increased the rates of its ‘Swiggy Super’ monthly subscription plan by Rs 70, bringing it up to Rs 149.