App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Same dish costing more on Swiggy than in a restaurant? Here's why

Earlier this month, Swiggy had increased the rates of its ‘Swiggy Super’ monthly subscription plan by Rs 70, bringing it up to Rs 149.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Popular food delivery app Swiggy recently increased the charges of its ‘Swiggy Super’ subscription plan, which has gathered some flak from its users. The company also admitted that its online menu rates might be higher than restaurant rates in some cases.


In a Tweet made by a disgruntled user, Swiggy was accused of bringing down the amount of discount offered while food items are higher than the actual price of the restaurant. The user, by the handle @raju_jva stated, “Slowly big discounts are coming down. In fact prices of food items in zomato or swiggy menu are 25 to 50% more than actual price of the same at restaurant. Delivery charges added. Home made food will always prevail.”


Swiggy promptly replied to the ensuing Twitter thread for the Bengaluru-based customer, stating, “Hi Raju, we understand your concern, and would like to inform you that we're trying to maintain transparency in our services & that extends to the pricing on the platform. However, the prices might be different online & offline as it is the sole discretion of the restaurant without any added input from our end.”

Close

Earlier this month, Swiggy had increased the rates of its ‘Swiggy Super’ monthly subscription plan by Rs 70, bringing it up to Rs 149.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Swiggy #Swiggy delivery charges #Swiggy subscription #Swiggy Super

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.