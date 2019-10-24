Samalkha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Samalkha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Samalkha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Samalkha constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Samalkha is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 81.69% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 78.24% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ravinder Machhrouli won this seat by a margin of 20373 votes, which was 13.54% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 150483 votes.
Dharm Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13451 votes. HJCBL polled 112144 votes, 35.19% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am