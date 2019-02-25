Saluting India’s heroes: PM Modi to dedicate National War Memorial to nation today

Names of 25,942 battle casualties have been inscribed across 16 walls that consist of granite pieces bearing the name, rank and regiment of the fallen heroes. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the National War Memorial to the nation on February 25. He is also expected to address ex-servicemen on the occasion. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 2/8 The newly built National War Memorial is situated near India Gate in New Delhi. It is a tribute to India’s soldiers who were martyred post-independence. It also commemorates the soldiers who participated and laid down their lives in Peace Keeping Missions and Counter Insurgency Operations. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 3/8 The central part of the 40-acre complex, has been built in a sunken plot as the design had to respect the heritage look of the India Gate's Central Vista, according to officials. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 4/8 At the center of the complex is stands an obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force. It is topped with a Lion Capital of Ashoka and the base bears the famous couplet 'Shaheed ki mazron par...' by poet Jagdamba Prasad Mishra 'Hitaishi'. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 5/8 PM Modi will dedicate the memorial by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made central obelisk. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 6/8 Names of 25,942 battle casualties have been inscribed across 16 walls that consist of granite pieces bearing the name, rank and regiment of the fallen heroes. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 7/8 The layout comprises of four concentric circles, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra’ or Circle of Immortality, the ‘Veerta Chakra’ or Circle of Bravery, the ‘Tyag Chakra’ or Circle of Sacrifice and the ‘Rakshak Chakra’ or Circle of Protection. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) 8/8 Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd.), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia) First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:43 am