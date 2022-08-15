English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Salute to children who say no to foreign toys: PM Modi

    In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the nation’s consciousness has been awakened

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)

    (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saluted children who say no to imported toys asserting that ’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ runs through their veins.


    In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the nation’s consciousness has been awakened.


    ”I want to salute the little children between 5 and 7 years of age. The nation’s consciousness has been awakened. I have heard from countless families that 5-7 year old children tell their parents that they do not want to play with foreign toys. When a 5-year-old child makes such a resolution, it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and ’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ runs through his veins,” he said.


    The Prime Minister had also lauded Indian toy industry in his monthly ”Mann ki Baat’ broadcast in July noting that its export has soared to Rs 2,600 crore from Rs 300-400 crore.


    Calling on people to be ”vocal for local toys”, the prime minister had last year said that about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Noting that India’s share is only about 1.5 billion dollars (over Rs 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars (Rs 7.5 lakh crore), Modi had pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called Toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.

    PTI
    Tags: #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Children #PM Modi
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 03:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.