Salman's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as 'Shera', has joined the Shiv Sena.

Singh joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra on the night of October 18.

The Sena announced Singh's entry on its Twitter handle, with his photo with the Thackerays.