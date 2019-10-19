App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Salman's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

The Sena announced Singh's entry on its Twitter handle, with his photo with the Thackerays.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as 'Shera', has joined the Shiv Sena.

Singh joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra on the night of October 18.

The Sena announced Singh's entry on its Twitter handle, with his photo with the Thackerays.

Singh's entry into politics comes ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Shiv Sena

