Salman's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as 'Shera', has joined the Shiv Sena.
Singh joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra on the night of October 18.
The Sena announced Singh's entry on its Twitter handle, with his photo with the Thackerays.
अभिनेते सलमान खान जी यांचे निष्ठावंत व विश्वासू गुरमीत सिंग उर्फ शेरा जी यांनी आज मातोश्री निवासस्थानी येथे शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धव साहेब ठाकरे आणि युवासेनाप्रमुख @AUThackeray यांच्या उपस्थितीत शिवसेनेत जाहीर प्रवेश केला. pic.twitter.com/UQ2YN4CAnp
— ShivSena - शिवसेना (@ShivSena) October 18, 2019
