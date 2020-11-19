Salman Khan isolates self after his driver, two members of staff test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly gone into protective self-isolation after his personal driver and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, along with his family, will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days, reported India Today. However, no official word has come yet from either Salman Khan or his family members.

According to the report, after knowing about the COVID-19 positive report of his staff members, the actor made sure they get the best treatment and care for the illness. The infected staff members have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and are being treated for the novel coronavirus infection, said the report.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and his family were awaiting the celebration of Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary, which were scheduled in the coming days. However, the event stands cancelled now owing to the unprecedented situation, as per the report.

At present, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss 14, in which he appears on the weekend special episodes. As he has reportedly isolated himself, his availability for the upcoming episodes is also in question now.