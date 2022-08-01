English
    Salman Khan gets gun license after he cites death threat

    Police had increased the security of the actor after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang.

    August 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

    Mumbai Police have issued a gun license to Bollywood actor Salman Khan who had applied for the same citing a death threat from gangsters, an official said on Monday.

    Salman recently met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil. Based on Salman's application, the police have issued a gun license to him, the official said.

    A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in June after Salman and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them. A team of Mumbai Police had interrogated Bishnoi in Delhi in connection with the case, the official added.
