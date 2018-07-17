App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among world's 100 highest-paid entertainers: Forbes

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are among the world's 100 highest-paid entertainers, according to a Forbes list topped by American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Akshay is ranked 76th on the Forbes list of the World's Highest Paid Celebrities 2018 while Salman is on the 82nd spot.

Forbes said the world's 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, up 22 percent from last year and 11 superstars crossed the $100 million threshold, more than double the number from the last two years combined.

Akshay, 50 had earnings of 40.5 million dollars. Forbes said "one of Bollywood's leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles," citing his films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" that focussed on government campaigns to improve sanitation, and "Padman", about a man hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He also mints millions from profits and endorsing about 20 brands.

Salman, 52, had earnings of  $37.7 million. Forbes said he remains one of India's top earners and the "Bollywood mainstay" continues to produce and star in hits such as "Tiger Zinda Hai," cashing in on backend profits.

The list has been topped by Mayweather with earnings of 285 million dollars. Among the other highest-paid entertainers are actor George Clooney (second), reality TV star and businessperson Kylie Jenner (third), soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (10), pop star Katy Perry (19), tennis icon Roger Federer (23), singer Beyonce (35), author J K Rowling (42) and golfer Tiger Woods (66).
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Forbes list #India

