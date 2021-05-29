Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method: ICMR approves do-it-yourself COVID-19 test - everything you need to know

The method is non-invasive and so simple that a patient can collect the sample himself, said Krishna Khairnar, senior scientist, Environmental Virology Cell at NEERI. (Image: Screenshot/@COVIDNewsByMIB)

The scientists of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) have developed a do-it-yourself 'Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method' for testing COVID-19 samples. The instant, comfortable and patient-friendly testing method will generate the results within three hours.

The simple and fast method of swab collection and processing for the RT-PCR coronavirus test has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The existing swab collection method requires time and since it is an invasive technique, it is a bit uncomfortable for patients, said Krishna Khairnar, senior scientist, Environmental Virology Cell at NEERI. The Nagpur-based NEERI is a constituent laboratory of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"Sometimes, it is also lost in the transport of the sample to the collection centre. On the other hand, the Saline Gargle RT-PCR method is instant, comfortable and patient-friendly. Sampling is done instantly and results will be generated within three hours," he said.

The method is non-invasive and so simple that a patient can collect the sample himself, said Khairnar.

Here is all you need to know about this new test and how to do it yourself:

> Collection methods like nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab collection require technical expertise and they are also time-consuming. In contrast, the Saline Gargle RT-PCR method uses a simple collection tube filled with saline solution.

> To get tested for the novel coronavirus infection, a person needs to gargle the solution and rinse it inside the tube.

> This sample in the collection tube is taken to the laboratory where it is kept at room temperature, in a special buffer solution prepared by NEERI.

> An RNA template is produced when this solution is heated, which is further processed for Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). This particular method of collecting and processing the sample enables to save on the otherwise costly infrastructural requirement of RNA extraction.

> The test method has received the approval of ICMR. NEERI has further been asked to train other testing labs, to help scale up its adoption across the country.

> The method is environment-friendly as well, since waste generation is minimised, according to Khairnar.

> The scientist expects that this testing technique will be especially beneficial for rural and tribal areas where infrastructure requirements can be a constraint.

> The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has given permission to go ahead with the method, following which testing has begun at NEERI, the CSIR said.

(With inputs from PTI)