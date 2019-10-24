Sakri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sakri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sakri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sakri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sakri is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sakri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 62.42% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.37% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ahire Dhanaji Sitaram Or D S Ahire won this seat by a margin of 3323 votes, which was 1.73% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 192010 votes.Bhoye Yogendra Reshama won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18944 votes. INC polled 140405 votes, 40.98% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am