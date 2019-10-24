Sakri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sakri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sakri is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sakri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 62.42% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.37% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ahire Dhanaji Sitaram Or D S Ahire won this seat by a margin of 3323 votes, which was 1.73% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 192010 votes.