Sakoli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sakoli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sakoli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sakoli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sakoli is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Bhandara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sakoli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 74.21% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 73.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu won this seat by a margin of 25489 votes, which was 11.6% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 219789 votes.
Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 62915 votes. BJP polled 202138 votes, 60.44% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
