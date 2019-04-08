App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sajjan Kumar was 'kingpin' of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, CBI tells SC

Kumar has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the 'remainder of his natural life' in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was the "kingpin" of gruesome offence in which Sikhs were "massacred" in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots, CBI told the Supreme Court on Monday while opposing his plea seeking bail.

Kumar has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life" in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

73 year old Kumar, who is lodged in jail, has also filed an application seeking bail.

His bail application came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

related news

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, opposed his plea saying it would be a "travesty of justice" if Kumar was granted bail as he is facing trial in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case at Patiala House district court here.

"This is a gruesome offence of massacre of Sikhs. He (Kumar) was the leader and he was the kingpin of this," Mehta told the bench.

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1 and 2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

During the arguments, the counsel representing Kumar told the bench that a key witness in the case had earlier given four statements in which she had not named Kumar but later, she named the former Congress leader in her statement.

"How long he (Kumar) has been in jail?," the bench asked.

To this, the counsel said Kumar is in jail for past over three months and during the adjudication of the trial, he was out on anticipatory bail and never misused the liberty.

Mehta, however, told the bench about the circumstances in which Kumar was granted anticipatory bail and argued that a violent mob had gathered at Kumar's residence when CBI team had gone there during probe into the case.

The bench was also told by one of the advocates that Kumar was a sitting MP in 1984 and several Sikhs were killed during the riots in his constituency.

When Kumar's counsel referred to the merits of the case, the bench said: "We do not know why you are inviting our attention to the facts of the case.

"Today, you (Kumar) are convicted by the high court. It is not a charge by police. We cannot treat it lightly."

During the hearing, when Mehta referred to the ongoing trial against Kumar in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the bench asked, "How many witnesses are yet to be examined?".

Mehta said the case is at the stage of recording of prosecution evidence and the apex court can ask the trial court to expedite it.

The bench, however, asked the CBI to apprise it of the status of the ongoing trial in the case involving Kumar and listed his bail plea for hearing on April 15.

Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018, to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 verdict.

After his conviction in the case, Kumar had resigned from the Congress party.

The CBI has recently told the top court that Kumar's plea seeking bail should be dismissed as he has a "large political clout" and is capable of "influencing or terrorising" witnesses in the case pending against him.

The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a Gurdwara.

It had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by a trial court to five others — former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and ex-MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

The high court had set aside the trial court's 2010 verdict which had acquitted Kumar in the case.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #1984 anti-Sikhs riots #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Sajjan Kumar #Supreme Court

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

China Denies Prez Xi Jinping's Flagship Project CPEC Intensified Pakis ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Vice Admiral Vimal Verma Moves Armed Forces Tribunal For Being 'Overlo ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting ele ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.