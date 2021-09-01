MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Saira Banu hospitalised due to low BP, doctor says doing fine now

The 77-year-old “Padosan” actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was taken to the Khar Hinduja hospital three days ago, the official said.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. (Image via Twitter @TheDilipKumar)

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. (Image via Twitter @TheDilipKumar)

Veteran actor Saira Banu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here earlier this week following complaints of low blood pressure and is doing well now, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old “Padosan” actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was taken to the Khar Hinduja hospital three days ago, the official said.

"She is admitted to the hospital due to low BP. She was brought to the hospital three days ago. She is fine and much better now. There''s nothing to worry about," he said, adding that he had spoken to the actor on Tuesday.

He said the hospital is not a Covid facility. She had tested negative for COVID-19 but was isolated as a norm in the wake of the pandemic.

Saira Banu, who burst onto the screen with "Junglee" and went on to act in a range of films, is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Close
Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.
PTI
Tags: #BP #current affairsSaira Banu #India
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.