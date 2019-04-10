SAIL supplies steel for Indian Army's 'Dhanush'

Domestic steel giant SAIL on April 10 said it has supplied special quality steel for India's indigenous artillery gun 'Dhanush'. Special quality forging steel was supplied from the PSU's Durgapur-based Alloy Steels Plant.

"Steel Authority of India supplied steel for India's first indigenous and biggest artillery gun Dhanush, which was inducted into Indian Army on April 8, 2019," the company said in a statement.

With this, SAIL has once again established its commitment to fulfilling the country's requirement and strengthening India's defence systems, it said.

Dhanush has been designed and developed by the Gun Factory in Jabalpur where it was handed over to the Indian Army.

SAIL steel has been used in the country's various defence programmes, including INS Vikrant, INS Kiltan, INS Kamorta, MBT Arju etc, it added.

"SAIL is ready to meet and supply special grade steels for technical requirement of Indian's defence programmes," Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

The government owns about 75 percent stake in SAIL. Its crude steel output grew over 8 percent to 16.3 million tonne (MT) in the just concluded fiscal.